Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 6,000 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,077.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20.

Shares of GROV stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 785,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,677. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Grove Collaborative (Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

