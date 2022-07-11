Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $48,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. 1,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,508. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

