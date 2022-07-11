Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

SRE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.20. 1,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.10. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.