Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

