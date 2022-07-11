SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,922.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00006089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $38,922.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00119531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,737,978 coins and its circulating supply is 3,710,836 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.