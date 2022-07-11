Robert W. Baird Cuts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $32.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NRIX opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

