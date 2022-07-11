Reviewing Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Rating) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

This table compares Emergent Capital and Jackson Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial $8.85 billion 0.25 $3.18 billion $25.16 1.00

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial 29.79% 20.22% 0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Emergent Capital and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.95%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital (Get Rating)

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities. This segment also provides a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, banks and other financial institutions, wirehouses and regional broker-dealers, and independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. Jackson Financial Inc. was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.