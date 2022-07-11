Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Trading 3% Higher

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 13,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 281,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 102,410 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

