Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Reading International has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.