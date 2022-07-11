PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.57.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $106.90 on Monday. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.57.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

