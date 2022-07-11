Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

