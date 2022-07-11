Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,441.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market capitalization of $335,558.97 and $29,441.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00116940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00033247 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

