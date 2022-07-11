Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. 4,042,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,638,894. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

