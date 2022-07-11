Pitbull Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pitbull has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Pitbull has a total market cap of $35.43 million and $669,128.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Pitbull

Pitbull's official Twitter account is @BscPitbull

Buying and Selling Pitbull

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pitbull directly using U.S. dollars.

