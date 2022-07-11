Perennial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 556,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 166,700.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,956,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944,257 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,742,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

STGW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.98. Stagwell Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $642.90 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,143,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

