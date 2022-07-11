Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,643. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

