Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,590,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.80. 2,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,136. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

