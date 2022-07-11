Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $130.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $116.80 on Monday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

