Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,360 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

