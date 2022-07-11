Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,987 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,626. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.