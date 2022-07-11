Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 49,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,985. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

