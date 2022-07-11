OST Hits Market Capitalization of $350,826.98 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, OST has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $350,826.98 and $37,157.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars.

