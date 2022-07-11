Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $124,848. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

