Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.47

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 156311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38.
About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novonix (NVNXF)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.