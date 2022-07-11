Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.47

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 156311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 54.10 and a quick ratio of 53.38.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

