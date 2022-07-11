NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 87,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

