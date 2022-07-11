Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.03.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $186.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

