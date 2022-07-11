Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $125.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.