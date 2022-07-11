Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $10.16 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,310 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,175 shares during the period. 3D Systems accounts for 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 2,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,495. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.