Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MACK opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.48. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
