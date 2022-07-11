Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 1,396 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MRK opened at $92.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $234.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

