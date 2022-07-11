Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 861 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

