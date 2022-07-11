MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 9%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.04. 494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 198,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

MKTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $50,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,387.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MarketWise by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

