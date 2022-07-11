Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Accenture by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.85. 2,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,760. The company has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.61.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

