Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $314.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,517. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

