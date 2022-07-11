Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004563 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $74.81 million and approximately $477,447.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00133780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,552,519 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

