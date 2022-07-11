Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.
About Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB)
