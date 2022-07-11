LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 20285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -13.56.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

