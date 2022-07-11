Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $243.49. 2,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,047. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $262.19.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.