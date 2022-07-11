KRS Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,168 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

