KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 234 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 117,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 68.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Accenture by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $275.58. 8,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,760. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.61.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.