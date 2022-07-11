Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Invests $7.27 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,287 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,518,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,484,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.