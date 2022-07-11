Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.29% of Brookfield Renewable worth $22,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 1,026,431 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after buying an additional 934,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,278,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

