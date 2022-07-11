KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.