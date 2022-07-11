Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,811,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,005,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SNAP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,592,969.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,306,193.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 367,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,009,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

