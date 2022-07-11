Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $17.78. 400,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,572,621. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

