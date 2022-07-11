KeyCorp Cuts Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $31.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.75 and a beta of 1.33. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 446,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4,909.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

