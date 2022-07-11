Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

KMT stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

