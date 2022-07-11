Kava.io 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00248399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00044583 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.