Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

KPTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $416.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.05.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,045. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

