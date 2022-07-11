Kambria (KAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Kambria (KAT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $36,628.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kambria has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,590.77 or 0.99999348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00212877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00255708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00112757 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (CRYPTO:KAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kambria’s official website is kambria.io . The official message board for Kambria is medium.com/kambria-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source robotics and AI ecosystem. KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority. “

